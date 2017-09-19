BMW still won’t follow Tesla with an over-the-air system for software updates for the i3, though it is doing it for navigation data. Another upgrade comes via its electronic safety systems, now more accurate with specific wheel-speed controls, along with the ability to run Level 2 autonomous in traffic jams at up to 60km/h.
It also has the option of parking assistance, which will locate free car parks and do everything to place the car into them.
There’s also a Driving Assistant Plus collection of optional assistance systems, which will deliver the i3 a City Braking function (which includes pedestrian warnings), speed limit information, active cruise control and a stop-go function.
While the exterior design tweaks are more modest than the first two full pages of BMW’s press release would indicate, they do their best to push the visual width of the narrow car (it remains 1,775mm wide, though the i3s moves to 1,791mm) and give it some length.
As before, more than 80% of the i3’s interior surfaces are made from recycled materials and BMW has swung in three interior equipment levels.
There is a new, optional larger multimedia screen, pushed out to 10.25 inches and it comes with the Navigation Plus package. It covers all of the standard infotainment, communications and navigation functions and there’s Apple CarPlay, which it didn’t have before.
The i3 also scores on-street parking information, which it can use with real-time traffic information in Navigation Professional, if you want to pay even more money and if it is available here.
We have no idea on how much more the new models will cost, but expect more details closer the launch of the new i3 in SA in the second half of 2018.