There is something about bears that touches everyone’s heart not matter what their age and the cuddly Asian type are the most irresistible. Cute, yet stylish these mother-of-pearl panda cufflinks with diamanté stud eyes by Simon Carter will score you big points with Papa Bear this weekend. They’re also that essential humorous edge and are guaranteed to up the ante when you present arms at fashionable black-tie affairs. Rapper Desiigner would certainly approve. 

Simon Carter, Sandton City Protea Court, +27(0)118840006. 

