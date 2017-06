Global travellers and taste-makers Len Straw and Johan de Villiers have been collecting beads, coral, trinkets and all manner of beautiful, precious things over many years spent travelling the world.

Now these delicious treasures are being combined to create once-off pieces of jewellery that have chic nomadic style written all over them. They’re available exclusively from the Opulent Living Concept Store and Gallery in Cape Town.

opulentliving.co.za. (021) 422 3191