We’re rather taken with this Tag Heuer Luxury Kit that contains a nifty interchangeable watch set.

The contents: the new Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 that combines smart technology with Swiss watchmaking expertise, plus the super classy Heuer-02 Tourbillon module. There’s a classic leather strap as well as a modern rubber one, meaning you can create absolute any combination the occasion calls for. And all this luxury comes in an elegant three drawer, bureau-style display box. Gift boxes don’t come better than this.

Brits to watch

Bremont along with brands such as Graham and Garrick are putting the UK back on the horology map
Watches & Jewellery
2 days ago

Tag Heuer Carrera Heuer-02T

If the arrival of TAG’s new “accessible luxury” Heuer-02T tourbillon were an isolated instance, it could be passed off as a provocative new release ...
Watches & Jewellery
9 months ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.