What exactly is matcha?

‘Matcha’ literally means powdered tea and that’s exactly what it is. The luminous green substance is made from stone ground 100% green tea, and has been used in traditional Japanese tea ceremonies for centuries. Matcha is grown under a shade cloth before being hand-picked, steamed and aged — a process that develops its earthy flavour and chlorophyll levels.

Why should we drink it?

Because one consumes the whole, undiluted leaf, it’s claimed that one portion of matcha is equivalent to 10 cups of green tea and contains 137 times more antioxidants. The polyphenols have been lauded for their ability to lower blood pressure, boost metabolism and even reduce the risk of cancer. While it does still contain caffeine, matcha connoisseurs also claim that the ‘buzz’ is more of a calm uptick without the jitters associated with coffee.

Where can I find it?

Substitute your flat white or enjoy matcha in meal form at one of these spots in Cape Town: