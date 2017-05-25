The bar offers customers multiple themed experiences, curating different menus, such as Speyside Ramble and Eastern Origins, each focusing on distinct whisky regions and profiles. Wild About Whisky has been awarded a gold medal four times by Whisky Magazine’s annual Great Whisky Bars Of The World publication, an unprecedented achievement.

If you don’t have plans to leave Jozi for the weekend, then Bottega Café in Parkhurst has an incredible range of whiskies from all over the world. You can pair a dram with your meal, or leave with a bottle or three of your favourites. Bascule Bar in Cape Town not only boasts expansive views of the city’s Waterfront, but also offers more than 500 sought-after whiskies.

But if you’re travelling abroad, and you love whisky, then Scotland is a no-brainer. You’ll be spoilt for choice, but The Pot Still, situated in the centre of Glasgow, is a special one. It’s been noted that the bar staff “hop about like demented librarians in a library of golden liquid”, and so they should, because with more than 700 whiskies to choose from they’ll be kept busy keeping you happy. The Pot Still is family-owned, and, with homemade pies on the menu, it’s a hearty welcome to whisky’s warm roots.