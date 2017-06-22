OTHER TIPS:
What did you need the charm for? For the airhostess, of course, and the other jealous passengers because, be warned, people will notice you and your fancy drinks, save even those behind you. So always pack a little extra as sharing is caring and it makes the world a nicer place. Just get them to provide their own requested tiny liquor bottles from the airhostess.
With this mini kit you can also happily make a negroni, a pink g&t, and a dark and stormy in addition to the ones above but there is only so much we can taste test on one flight without starting to sing Dancing Queen out loud. But have fun with it, try different things such as substituting the bitters with vermouth and the oranges with olives to make a makeshift martini and if you have a firm enough grip over two over turned glasses with some ice you can even have your martini shaken, not stirred.
We encourage you to go wild and let us know what you mix up on our twitter and Instagram.
We would like to thank the staff of Air France flight AF0995 from Joburg to Paris for their many cups of ice and mix, sugar packets, and most of all for their patience.