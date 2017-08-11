“I’d start with a Lapsang Souchong, a black tea with higher caffeine content,” says Bruno Rabaca, one half of KAPA Tée, the tranquil, palmed sanctuary joining the growing community of boutique traders on Church Street, Cape Town. “This is more of a man’s tea. I’ve noticed that the ladies prefer our more fruity blends like Blushing Strawberry and Love Tea.”

One of my favourites, Lapsang Souchong has all the smokiness and complexities of a good single malt but its 50mg of caffeine falls a little short of what’s required to make me human.

Don’t get me wrong, I love many teas and whenever traveling abroad I always stock up on luxurious Earl Grey d’Or and smoky-fragrant Tzar Alexandre from Mariage Fréres in Paris or the comforting Milk Oolong from Bellocq in Greenpoint, New York City. The idea of it all and the ritual, however, last a few weeks and then their beautiful urns decorate my kitchen shelves, only served on slower Sunday mornings.

Running on turbo-boost every day can’t be good and with the global headspace shifting to a more considered, slower gear tea merchants and shops are taking a stand.

KAPA Tée’s shelves display eye-catching indigo fabric inspired packaging with an exotic assortment of pure teas and blends, an indication that much like the experimentation with gin there is also so much more you can do with tea.