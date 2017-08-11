KAPA Tea
KAPA Tea
Image: Supplied

Urbanites love a quick fix and they like it strong. With shots being pulled and peddled like narcotics on every street corner, its hard to envisage a slower tea-drinking culture finding a place anywhere.

Which tea would you serve a fast-moving coffee addict, eager to kickstart his day?

Diana Lerato George and Bruno Rabaca
Diana Lerato George and Bruno Rabaca
Image: Supplied

“I’d start with a Lapsang Souchong, a black tea with higher caffeine content,” says Bruno Rabaca, one half of KAPA Tée, the tranquil, palmed sanctuary joining the growing community of boutique traders on Church Street, Cape Town. “This is more of a man’s tea. I’ve noticed that the ladies prefer our more fruity blends like Blushing Strawberry and Love Tea.”

One of my favourites, Lapsang Souchong has all the smokiness and complexities of a good single malt but its 50mg of caffeine falls a little short of what’s required to make me human.

Don’t get me wrong, I love many teas and whenever traveling abroad I always stock up on luxurious Earl Grey d’Or and smoky-fragrant Tzar Alexandre from Mariage Fréres in Paris or the comforting Milk Oolong from Bellocq in Greenpoint, New York City. The idea of it all and the ritual, however, last a few weeks and then their beautiful urns decorate my kitchen shelves, only served on slower Sunday mornings.

Running on turbo-boost every day can’t be good and with the global headspace shifting to a more considered, slower gear tea merchants and shops are taking a stand.

KAPA Tée’s shelves display eye-catching indigo fabric inspired packaging with an exotic assortment of pure teas and blends, an indication that much like the experimentation with gin there is also so much more you can do with tea.

Lady Bonin's Tea Bar offers sublime brew

Set in Cape Town’s Long Street, this dedicated tea bar offers a sublime array of speciality teas
Navigator
1 year ago

Rabaca’s partner Diana Lerato George is also one half of the Saiint Sisters (saiint.co.uk) fashion blog on the industry and its sustainable practices, which means teas are organic, ethical and fair trade.

For composed believers like Rabaca and George dedicated to converting us, names like Bright Spark, Darling Darjeeling, Rwanda Rukeri, Coco Choco Loco, and Marrakesh Dreams make the job of wooing us much easier. With the growing interest in teas comes more refined craft brewing techniques and equipment. Steeping leaves is taken to the next level with their impressive countertop Alpha Dominche ‘Steampunk’ brewing machines with precise app-based parameter controls for the perfect brew.  

If you’re happy with the more traditional ceremonies, they also have a lovely selection of tea pots, cups and accessories, as well as decor and design items sourced from ethical brands with sustainability in mind. 

7 Church Street, Cape Town CBD
Instagram @kapateecpt

© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.