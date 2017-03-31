Who says you can’t experience the taste of the islands in the middle of bustling Joburg? Linden is now home to Brian Lara Rum Eatery, a boisterous, colourful, vibey, noisy, Jamaican-themed restaurant on Linden’s main drag of 4th Avenue. Strolling in from the street, you’ll almost expect to see laid-back men in linen suits and Panama hats, with cigars dangling from their lips lounging at the tables, among the potted palms and white café furniture.

The crumbed squid with tartar sauce was lip-smackingly good, eaten in-between sips of a rather punchy strawberry daiquiri, followed by fish cakes and a tropical house salad generously adorned with fresh watermelon. The small menu lends itself to ordering many dishes to be shared with friends, or all for yourself if you’re feeling indulgent, but be sure to book in advance, as the eatery already has a large and loyal following. thebrianlara

Six top spots to eat out in Joburg

From cafe-style, to Portuguese and Taiwanese inspired food, we have the top spots in Joburg where you can enjoy a delicious feast!
Navigator
6 months ago

Neighbourhood: Park Corner, Johannesburg

A complete overhaul of Rosebank’s Bolton Road corner has resulted in an array of brand new restaurants, bars, and specialty stores
Navigator
4 months ago

Discovering Glory in Melville

Glory is a side street Afro-Asian fusion eatery straight out of the East, the combined brainchild of Kevin Naidoo, Nick Scott, Caroline Olavarrieta, ...
Navigator
3 months ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.