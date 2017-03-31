Who says you can’t experience the taste of the islands in the middle of bustling Joburg? Linden is now home to Brian Lara Rum Eatery, a boisterous, colourful, vibey, noisy, Jamaican-themed restaurant on Linden’s main drag of 4th Avenue. Strolling in from the street, you’ll almost expect to see laid-back men in linen suits and Panama hats, with cigars dangling from their lips lounging at the tables, among the potted palms and white café furniture.

The crumbed squid with tartar sauce was lip-smackingly good, eaten in-between sips of a rather punchy strawberry daiquiri, followed by fish cakes and a tropical house salad generously adorned with fresh watermelon. The small menu lends itself to ordering many dishes to be shared with friends, or all for yourself if you’re feeling indulgent, but be sure to book in advance, as the eatery already has a large and loyal following. thebrianlara