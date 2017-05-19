There’s no stopping the dynamic team behind South Africa’s most elegant food chain. After Tasha’s launch in Dubai, the newest branch — Tasha’s al Bateen — has opened in Abu Dhabi, with a new signature look of natural wood and muted tones. All the Tasha’s in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been designed by B&SS Interior Design, a South African husband and wife duo, Neydine Bak and Dewald Struwig. By the end of 2017, there will be five new Tashas in the UAE, with the fifth a Flamingo Room modelled on the restaurant in Nelson Mandela Square. This concept store will be located on Turtle Lagoon, a turtle-rehabilitation project in The Jumeirah Al Naseem, near the famous Burj Al Arab.