The Bosjes chapel design mimics a bird’s sweep in mid-flight
The Bosjes chapel design mimics a bird’s sweep in mid-flight
Image: Supplied

A spectacular new gem has been unveiled with the opening of Bosjes Farm in the Breede River Valley. Bosjes, slightly off the beaten track, offers awe-inducing scenery as the draw for its visitors. The surrounding Waaihoek Mountain range alone offers guests vistas worth the journey, and the two modern structures, designed by London-based South African architect Coetzee Steyn, complement the majestic surrounds.

The first addition is the minimalist, A-frame structure housing the Bosjes kombuis (kitchen), complete with a hand-painted, 366 tile Tree of Life mural by local artists Lucie de Moyencourt and Michael Chandler. The restaurant is run by young chef Kim Cox, previously of Boschendal Deli, and the launch and menu development has been overseen by the legendary chef Pete Goffe-Wood, who’s ensured a careful balance between seasonal simplicity and expert cooking.

Chefs Kim Cox and Pete Goffe-wood ensure a careful balance between seasonal simplicity and expert cooking
Chefs Kim Cox and Pete Goffe-wood ensure a careful balance between seasonal simplicity and expert cooking
Image: Supplied

The second feat is the Bosjes chapel, with a design that mimics a bird’s sweep in mid-flight. It’s been dubbed the farm’s pièce de résistance, and it is fast being booked for weddings by those couples keen to tie the knot in the sheer magic of this space.

The new property additions could easily have eclipsed the century-old manor, yet the modern designs only serve to highlight its heritage. Throughout the property Liam Mooney’s expert renovation touches serve as the cherry on top of this bewitchingly beautiful venue — the jewel in Worcester’s crown.

© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.