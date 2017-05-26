A spectacular new gem has been unveiled with the opening of Bosjes Farm in the Breede River Valley. Bosjes, slightly off the beaten track, offers awe-inducing scenery as the draw for its visitors. The surrounding Waaihoek Mountain range alone offers guests vistas worth the journey, and the two modern structures, designed by London-based South African architect Coetzee Steyn, complement the majestic surrounds.

The first addition is the minimalist, A-frame structure housing the Bosjes kombuis (kitchen), complete with a hand-painted, 366 tile Tree of Life mural by local artists Lucie de Moyencourt and Michael Chandler. The restaurant is run by young chef Kim Cox, previously of Boschendal Deli, and the launch and menu development has been overseen by the legendary chef Pete Goffe-Wood, who’s ensured a careful balance between seasonal simplicity and expert cooking.