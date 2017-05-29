PEOPLE WHO’VE LANDED A GOLDEN TICKET

Not many people can say they have tucked into the tasting menu at Osteria Francescana in Italy, one of the world’s best restaurants, but hairstylist David Gilson recently had the honour. “I had to change my flight because the day before I was going, I got a lunch booking,” he said of the experience. After booking online three months before and waiting an hour to secure a spot, Gilson says the experience was well worth it. “I love eating at special places. Also if you tell me I can’t have it, I want it even more!” The experience set him back R5 000. “You know what, it was amazing. The chef (Massimo Bottura) was there himself, and we took a photo with him.”

Opera director Alessandro Taveli knows someone who knows someone who could get him a table at 10-seater sushi restaurant Sukiyabashi Jiro. “I know the landlord of the building where the restaurant is, so I was able to get a table,” he says. A perk was sitting directly opposite the world-famous sushi master and owner, Jiro Ono. “It was nerve-wracking. I was watching him prepare the food; he was watching me back.” Although he’s a sushi aficionado, Taveli says that because of the difference in the rice used by Ono, a softer variation, he worried about dropping a piece while trying to eat it. “It was amazing and I have a photo with (Ono),” he says.