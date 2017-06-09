On a stormy day, the only thing missing from Lily’s is a view of the Brighton Pier and a free table at this popular new seaside venue. But Mouille Point is a long way from the UK’s Victorian coastal city and its famed fish and chips kiosks.

This part of the promenade is generally less crowded and my preferred route for walks or runs. But come rain or shine, the growing number of dining establishments in the area are always buzzing with families, walkers and cyclist buddies after long rides and booking is becoming essential.

Still reminiscing about my last travels to old Blighty, a menu item catches my eye promising to satisfy my immediate needs. The ‘Epic’ fish and chips exceeded all expectations and certainly justified the epically ‘unhealthy’ indulgence. Perfect batter may seem like the simplest thing to master but so many kitchens get it wrong. Light and crispy on the outside, the fish still moist and steaming on the inside, when the basics are right, you’ve got my attention.

Part of the The Kove Collection of hotels, bars and restaurants like the popular Bungalow in Clifton, Lily’s is where you’ll find what the proprietors rightfully describes as ‘all-day, contemporary comfort food’. Named after owner Paul Kovensky’s daughter, the seaside establishment is elegant yet relaxed and welcoming even to canine companions.

For starters, the ‘Quack Eggs’ is Lily’s version of Scotch Eggs and is the ideal light brunch — a soft boiled egg encased in shredded duck meat and panko crust. Chef Amber Deetlefs seems to have a knack with sauces and the Quack comes with a picante radish aioli. My only disappointment was my fishcake appetiser. The over all flavour profile with apple and wasabi sauce was unfortunately let down by over cooked fish.

Deetlefs has created an eclectic menu that’s easy enough to navigate but I’d suggest adding the Lily’s Fried Chicken to your order. I helped myself to a few loaded bites off my friend’s plate, dipped in the house’s totally addictive spicy sauce, accompanied by a glass of crisp Iona sauvignon blanc.

Few children, young or old would turn down s’mores and their deconstructed version is done to ‘gluten free’ perfection.   

Believe it or not but there are more ‘healthy’ menu options with vegans and those with intolerances being catered for.

Shop 1, East-West Building, Corner Beach Road and Surrey Place, Mouille Point, Cape Town. +27 (0) 21 204 8545. lilysrestaurant.co.za

