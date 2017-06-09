On a stormy day, the only thing missing from Lily’s is a view of the Brighton Pier and a free table at this popular new seaside venue. But Mouille Point is a long way from the UK’s Victorian coastal city and its famed fish and chips kiosks.

This part of the promenade is generally less crowded and my preferred route for walks or runs. But come rain or shine, the growing number of dining establishments in the area are always buzzing with families, walkers and cyclist buddies after long rides and booking is becoming essential.

Still reminiscing about my last travels to old Blighty, a menu item catches my eye promising to satisfy my immediate needs. The ‘Epic’ fish and chips exceeded all expectations and certainly justified the epically ‘unhealthy’ indulgence. Perfect batter may seem like the simplest thing to master but so many kitchens get it wrong. Light and crispy on the outside, the fish still moist and steaming on the inside, when the basics are right, you’ve got my attention.