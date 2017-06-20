Mexican has hit Joburg in a big way. David Smale, owner of Baha Taco together with his wife, opened the restaurant in 2015. A former restaurateur who has lived in California, he hopes it’s more than just a craze, “I’ve loved Mexican food for more than 20 years and understand its providence.” Smale is a strong believer in product purity and using the best quality local, organic produce. Tortillas are hand pressed using non GM corn using stone ground flour.

Christina Jakoby, a partner in Perron says, “Living in London and New York, we fell in love with the amazing burrito joints, taquerias, Mexican food trucks, tequila bars… the taste explosions, the more-ishness of it all. The communal eating experience —-sharing tables and tapas, food and life are indelibly intertwined.”

Mexican food is about a lot more than just Tex Mex and nachos dripping with melted cheese. It’s also, despite perceptions, a healthy cuisine with many vegetarian options. And, it’s never a dull eating experience.

Smale says, “There’s a freshness and a vibrancy— chilli, lime, lemon, coriander and smoky notes all with their own nuances.” There’s the play off between the creaminess of the cheese, acidity of lemon, heat of the chilli, crunch of the taco and the tenderness of the beef. Jakoby adds, “We use many imported chillies for complexity of flavour and pay sufficient homage to the integrity of the ingredients by not stifling them with too much cheese and grease.”