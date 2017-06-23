Says Toth says: “Our approach to chocolate-making is largely modeled after French winemakers and Scotch whisky distillers. Our harvest editions are aimed at expressing, as faithfully as possible, the flavour profile of the valley that our cacao is grown in during a given year. For our vintage editions, we take advantage of extractable compounds in barrels and other sources of wood to enhance our chocolate through age.”
In addition to their highly-touted cognac cask edition, To’ak also uses ageing containers made of various different types of Ecuadorian wood, such as Andean Alder and Spanish Elm.
Toth points out that cacao was considered sacred in nearly every single culture it has touched for thousands of years; it was only during the twentieth century in which it was cheapened by industrialisation and mass-production, generally diminishing flavor and aroma complexity as well as its place in society.
To’ak has made it a mission to restore chocolate to its former glory, and to change the way the world values and experiences chocolate. Toth admits to using radical tactics to achieve that goal.