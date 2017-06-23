It’s no secret that the dark chocolate industry is in the midst of a renaissance. The overly sweet squares of our youth have been replaced with chocolate creations that rival fine wine not only in terms of refinement, but also in terms of price.

Now the fine chocolate movement has been taken to its farthest extreme by a pioneering Ecuadorian chocolate brand by the name of To’ak. They are best known for their Vintage 2014 edition that was aged for three years in a French oak cognac cask, and which retails for $365 per bar.

Each bar is packaged in a hand-crafted Spanish Elm wooden box, with the individual bar number engraved on the back. The box even includes a 116-page booklet about Ecuadorian dark chocolate and a pair of tasting utensils which To’ak’s co-founders specially designed for exploring the aromatic nuances of their chocolate.