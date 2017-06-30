Sip on some giggle water at the Blind Tiger
Sip on some giggle water at the Blind Tiger
Image: Supplied

Blind Tiger proprietor Roman Slepica needs little introduction. It was his team that brought us the Lenin Vodka Bar in Maboneng and many other colourful entertainment spots before that.

The recently opened Blind Tiger in Parkview is a casual café by day, a friendly eatery and bar by night – with a sexy cocktail menu (where the specials are referred to as Giggle Water!) that can make it problematic to stop sampling.

From Martini’s of every description to all the prohibition classics, two of our favourites are the The Great Gatsby (Inverroche gin, elderflower cordial and sour mix, topped up with tonic and a maraschino cherry) as well as the Moscow Mule (Vodka, lime and ginger beer).

The food menu is a simple yet stylish mix of Asian and Mexican favourites. Light snacks include spicy chicken wings and quesadillas; on the more serious side, there is salmon and fillet.

But the best part is the atmosphere, the fact that you’re almost guaranteed to bump into someone you know and the garden out the back is made for long summer nights with friends.

076 030 4200. blindtiger.co.za. @blindtigerjhb

© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.