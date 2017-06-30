Blind Tiger proprietor Roman Slepica needs little introduction. It was his team that brought us the Lenin Vodka Bar in Maboneng and many other colourful entertainment spots before that.

The recently opened Blind Tiger in Parkview is a casual café by day, a friendly eatery and bar by night – with a sexy cocktail menu (where the specials are referred to as Giggle Water!) that can make it problematic to stop sampling.

From Martini’s of every description to all the prohibition classics, two of our favourites are the The Great Gatsby (Inverroche gin, elderflower cordial and sour mix, topped up with tonic and a maraschino cherry) as well as the Moscow Mule (Vodka, lime and ginger beer).