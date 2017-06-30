If your only point of reference when it comes to Indian restaurant dining is your neighbourhood eatery with a choice of butter chicken and vindaloo, then you need to experience the sophisticated approach to Indian food that is on offer at the Bombay Brasserie.

The restaurant is part of the five star Taj Hotel but also easily accessible just off the street, right opposite the entrance to the Gardens.

Under the luxurious Taj-style chandeliers, on plush velvet seats and in one of Cape Town’s glorious historical buildings, the scene is set for something out of the ordinary.

Then comes the theatre: We had three waiters serving our table but it wasn’t overkill; simply part of the luxury.

Our party had opted for the five-part chefs menu: A set designed to give us a taste of everything on offer, from apricot and potato cakes as a starter morsel, to a mains platter elegantly served with four different curries arranged in the corners of the plate. Curry has never been an easy dish to serve with style but Bombay Brasserie gets it just right.

There’s a touch of dry ice drama at the end of the meal but, gimmicks aside, the experience was delicious and a taste sensation in a league of its own. This is definitely one for date night or any other special occasion.

