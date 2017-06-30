Then comes the theatre: We had three waiters serving our table but it wasn’t overkill; simply part of the luxury.

Our party had opted for the five-part chefs menu: A set designed to give us a taste of everything on offer, from apricot and potato cakes as a starter morsel, to a mains platter elegantly served with four different curries arranged in the corners of the plate. Curry has never been an easy dish to serve with style but Bombay Brasserie gets it just right.

There’s a touch of dry ice drama at the end of the meal but, gimmicks aside, the experience was delicious and a taste sensation in a league of its own. This is definitely one for date night or any other special occasion.