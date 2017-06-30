Flame Terrace with View at Four Seasons The Westcliff
Flame Terrace with View at Four Seasons The Westcliff
Image: Supplied

If there’s one thing you should pen into your diary this month, it’s the winter fondue special on the pool deck at the Four Seasons The Westcliff Hotel in Joburg.

Every restaurant in town trots out a winter special to keep the crowds coming but we will certainly crown this the classic.

What better way to while away a mildly chilly Highveld evening than wrapped up in a warm blanket (the hotel provides; it’s a hotel after all), next to a generous, blazing fire pit and feasting on a fondue of your choice.

Image: Supplied

There’s a classic cheese, meat or Asian seafood option – all ideally enjoyed with a glass of red wine and overlooking the twinkling lights of Jozi. And for those who can’t get enough of the fondue thing, a chocolate pot is an optional end to a fine evening.

But while the menu and the view are always a good reason to head to the Westcliff, it is the incredible staff and their attention to detail that makes this one of the finest five star establishments in the city.

Next on our radar is Sunday brunch – by all accounts another feast not to be missed.

fourseason.com/johannesburg

Meet you on the Parkview strip for some giggle water

Parkview’s Tyrone Avenue is home to a new café cum bar called Blind Tiger Café and it already has a seriously loyal neighbourhood following
Navigator
17 hours ago

An ode to lesser-known Jozi

A recent returnee explores, and finds, a hidden side to Joburg that has her falling in love all over again
Travel
17 hours ago

Mexican or Mexican’t?

Suddenly on every corner there’s a new Mexican restaurant. Is it just a novelty and how does the food measure up? Nikki Temkin took her taste buds on ...
Navigator
7 days ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.