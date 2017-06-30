If there’s one thing you should pen into your diary this month, it’s the winter fondue special on the pool deck at the Four Seasons The Westcliff Hotel in Joburg.

Every restaurant in town trots out a winter special to keep the crowds coming but we will certainly crown this the classic.

What better way to while away a mildly chilly Highveld evening than wrapped up in a warm blanket (the hotel provides; it’s a hotel after all), next to a generous, blazing fire pit and feasting on a fondue of your choice.