Mafiosi is the quintessential Italian deli — but transported from Rome to Birnam, Johannesburg. Husband-and-wife team Cristian and Romina Caravello opened the the deli in March, at the Blubird Centre, and it’s been a word-of-mouth sensation ever since.

“We feel very blessed that things have flowed easily. I think at one stage the only issue was just keeping up with the demand for our sauces and soups on a daily basis,” Romina says. “The response has been wonderful. Our clients have been very receptive, and have guided us into what is it they want, which has made it very easy for us to find a direction.”

As I sit at one of the outside tables chatting to the Caravellos, their rapport with customers is evident: we keep being interrupted by patrons and friends issuing greetings as they stop for their morning cappuccinos, or enthuse over the fresh homemade pasta and pesto that are among the delicacies for sale.