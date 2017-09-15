Ever-popular local chef Reuben Riffel has just opened the doors to his latest, and most personal, establishment yet. In full command and ownership of Reuben's Restaurant & Bar, this new eatery has allowed the chef to create a place true to his heart that radiates the warmth and welcome so often missing from fine dining establishments.

Reuben and his wife Maryke have long dreamed of creating a restaurant into which they could wholly pour themselves and their countless ideas and this new haunt, right in the heart of delightful Franschhoek, does not miss a beat.

The space is light, bright and modern in style and does not fail to make the best of the iconic mountainous surroundings. A gorgeous courtyard will surely play host to many a lazy summer lunch come December-time. Reuben refuses to be defined by any one style of cooking and intends to use this new venture as medium for self-expression and manifestation of his every culinary whim.