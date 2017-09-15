Oysters with Smoked Paprika Oil
An elevated take on serving oysters - the intensely smoky oil lifts this seafood delicacy to almost BBQ levels of moreishness.
Sweetcorn Polenta Fritter with Caramelized Garlic, Smoked Paprika and Goat’s Cheese
Where tapas is concerned it’s rare for a vegetarian dish to steal the show but this fried variation on humble corn is pure unadulterated perfection.
Sticky Duck Salad
An entire gastronomic journey in one bowl, salty, sour and sweet - the closest thing to umami I’ve tasted in a salad.
Franschhoek Trout Poké Bowl
Supporting his hometown, Reuben has taken the culinary world’s most current dish, poke, and given it a local spin by using Franschhoek trout instead of the typical salmon.
Risotto with Buffalo Mozzarella
When good quality ingredients meet seasoned skill, you get this risotto - a simple plateful of al dente arborio rice in all its moreish glory.
Chocolate Fondant
A bona fide crowd pleaser and a decadent ending to a sumptuous lunch.