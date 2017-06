BONNIE AND CLYDE

As the name might suggest, Bonnie & Clyde is a vintage lover’s new best friend. Get acquainted with their collection of retro and vintage clothing and accessories for women and men. All their clothes are locally sourced one off pieces, that are cleaned and restored for your sartorial pleasure.

Visit Bonnie and Clyde at their monthly Sunday market at The Green Camp Gallery, 246 Umbilo Road, Durban.