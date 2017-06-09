Hemingway grew up in the Far East, but now calls Africa home; as an intrepid traveller and lover of exotic destinations, she enjoys creating intimate and beautiful spaces wherever the inspiration and opportunity arises. This treasure-filled nook is home to glorious colours, textures, and materials, from cushions to antiques, bedding, and tapestries. Friends Susie Bailey and Catherine Bowen share in Hemingway’s lust for life and bring their unique voices to the eclectic mix. Bailey, of the well-known Afro Dizzy and Scottie Dog brands, is the artist in residence and is responsible for the sublime pomegranate mural on the shop front — yes, the writing is literally on the wall!

Clothing designer Bowen’s glamorous women’s daywear is also available — she is busy designing a new clothing line, which will be available from October. Other creatives featured in the space include Cape Town-based artist and architect Lucie de Moyencourt, who is obsessed with colour, drawing, painting, and red lipstick. Beryl Dingemans’ handmade South African jewellery from ethically produced gold, sterling silver, gold alloy, and precious stones combine retro glamour and fresh, modern sophistication with natural elements. Pomegranate Studio is poised to change and transform in harmony the passing whims of the inspired women at its helm — a real gem of blossoming creativity.pomegranatestudiocapetown