PRYNSSBERG MANOR | Eastern Free State

This nineteenth-century Manor house is rife with archaic, arcane charm, and has just become available for the first time ever on a consistent basis. Not only is this an architecturally romantic location for any big shindig – Prynnsberg has been called “the jewel of the Eastern Freestate” – the house also has ample sleeping-room for up to eight couples, so you can prolong your celebrations over an entire weekend.

The surrounding land is a veritable playground: clay pigeon shooting, bicycle polo, and hot air ballooning can all be arranged for you and your guests; but the crowning feature of this arrangement must be that Prynnsberg comes equipped with a fully-functional “glamping site,” for those of your guests who want to rough it (in style.) The camping area accommodates up to fourteen additional couples, and comprises a small forest of vintage-style safari tents – it’s hard to say whether these, or the fireplace-adorned bedroom suites, are the more appealing option.

Prynnsberg is unique not only because of its considerable luxury and beauty –Sotheby’s Stephen Welz regards its billiard room as “the most beautiful room in South Africa” – but also because its rich, slightly peculiar history endows it with the kind of personality that money can’t buy. This is the perfect location for a party with a vintage theme or, indeed, for any event that you’d like to imbue with an aura of antique glamour. You will also be able to take advantage of on-site cooking personnel, a magnificent cellar and St Andrews, a converted chapel and the perfect setting for speeches and entertainment. perfecthideaways.co.za