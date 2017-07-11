What makes your concept different? Our mobile cigar bar has a screen for people to interact with. A menu of all our alcohol partners is at the consumer’s disposal and an ambassador and hostess are also there for additional information and they guide you to make the perfect pairing.

Which are the best cigars to be smoking right now? For beginners I recommend the Olivia series V that is a really smooth and creamy cigar. For more experienced smokers, the Alec Bradley Robusto. It’s a medium to heavy cigar; great with a good cognac.

How can you tell a good versus poor quality cigar? If you hold a cigar close to your ear and gently roll it between your thumb and index finger, the sound will help you tell the quality of the cigar. The louder the crackle, the lower the quality.

What's the best way to prepare a cigar? The best way to prepare a cigar is firstly have a combination of a 90-94 rated cigar. Using a puncher is better than using a cutter. When punching the cigar, less smoke will be drawn by pulling on the cigar, bringing out the notes of the cigar. When lighting the cigar, use cedar wood. Using a lighter can cause the cigar to have gas at its centre, making it taste different. Once the cedar wood is lit, burn the front of the cigar and turn it clockwise or anti clockwise. The cigar has not touched your lips yet. The front of the cigar will start burning and turning a dark shade of brown. Once the front is lit, start puffing away while still burning the cedar with the cedar wood. Enjoy.

Your recommendation for enjoying a cigar? The best way to enjoy a cigar is with a good bottle of cognac, whisky, wine or champagne, and great company!