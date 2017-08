You and a guest are invited to celebrate Women’s Month with Trenery and Wanted Online. Enjoy a wine, cheese and chocolate pairing, along with a complimentary styling workshop.

Date: August 30 2017Time: 6pm to 8pmVenue: Trenery, Woolworths Hyde Park, Hyde Park Corner, corner of Jan Smuts Avenue and William Nicol Drive, Johannesburg

RSVPing is essential as numbers are limited. rsvp.tr@conversationcapital.co.za

We look forward to seeing you there!