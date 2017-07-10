Located on the upper level of Sandton City and around the corner from the luxurious Diamond Walk, the new Patek Philippe showroom is understated and elegant with almost the entire current collection of watches on display.

“Most of the Patek Philippe watch collection will be on display, with the exception of ultra-complications, for which orders have to be placed,” says co-owner Christina Tan. “These watches take approximately 24 months and sometimes longer to complete, depending on requirements. A true watch connoisseur understands that craft takes time.”

GMT-Investcorp, headed by Christina Tan and Angelina Tan, first brought Patek Philippe to South Africa in 1997, with a multi brand boutique on Nelson Mandela Square. The move into the main mall coincides with the brand’s 20th anniversary celebrations.