Image: Supplied

EKTA PINK

Bold lines, pleating, and structural silhouettes tell the story of Ekta’s latest collection: a story about strength, femininity, and positivity.

The brand’s second collection is punctuated with blush-rose pinks and contrasting embroidery in experimental shapes, all set on trans-seasonal layers for year-long wear.

PERSONALISE YOUR SICILY

Transform your iconic, calfskin, Dolce & Gabbana Sicily handbag with flowers, hearts, and initialling, hand-painted by an artisan. Get your personalised Sicily from September 9 to 12 at the Dolce & Gabbana store, Sandton City.

Image: Supplied

THE ESSENCE OF AFRICA

Bulgari Man Black Essence EDP, 100ml, R1 705, is joining the Bulgari Man line-up for a limited time only. It’s another olfactory success from master perfumer, Alberto Morillas, and the bottle was designed in collaboration with Nigerian artist Laolu Senbanjo. The copper, warrior-like etchings against the black bottle make this a true collector’s item.

Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

BACI BACI BACI

Many beauty brands are harnessing the power of social media to give personality to their products. Dolce & Gabbana has us hooked on its Miss Sicily Lipstick social-media campaign that not only shows the wearability of the pigmented lacquered lipsticks, but also challenges you to let your lips do all the talking. The #BaciChallenge shows women choosing their favourite Miss Sicily shade and surprising strangers in the streets of Sicily with a kiss. We cannot wait to apply our favourite shade and land a Dolce & Gabbana style “baci” on a special someone. Dolce & Gabbana Miss Sicily Lipstick in 600 Maria, R625.

TRAVEL WITH CHANEL

Chanel has made it easier to carry our favourite products with us, even when we’re half way across the world. Its new travel-friendly collection is designed to keep your beauty routine easy, quick, and uncompromised. The Travel Diary collection includes lip colours, nail polishes, brow pencils, and eye shadow; our favourite is the 3-in-1 Palette Essentielle, R1 080. This palette houses three multi-purpose products to keep you going: a creamy concealer that can be used as a light coverage or to touch up skin throughout the day, a cream highlighter to add radiance on the skin or create a glossy shimmer on eyes, and a creamy blush to glide on a flush on the cheeks or a tint of colour on the lips.

Image: Supplied

BIRDS OF A FEATHER FLOCK TO AMERICAN SWISS

The Flamingo, The Black Swan, and The Peacock may be equally beautiful, but you’ll only have one favourite. These flamboyant and opulent, American Swiss statement rings are inspired by nature. The Flamingo features an exquisite 4.7ct Morganite, set in 18kt pink gold and enhanced by diamonds. The Peacock ring is a striking celebration of a 3ct Tanzanite, framed by blue Topaz and diamonds, set in 18kt white gold. Much like the rare and beautiful bird, The Black Swan is an ode to grace, featuring a 2.5ct black diamond surrounded by white diamonds, set in 18kt white or pink gold. Choose a bold colour, turn heads, and wear your style with pride this summer.

Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

LUXE AND BAREL

We’re serious about our manicures, so when we find a ha­ven where we can get our hands pampered or enjoy an express shoulder massage over a cup of ginger tea, we’re all for it. Tenfold Nail Salon, situated in the newly revamped Cosmopolitan Building in the budding art district of Maboneng, is a nail bar that practises a “natural nail couture” concept. “We believe the next generation of beauty is a lot more natural: it’s toxin free, socially responsible, definitely a lot more chic, and we’re laying the foundation for that,” says Tenfold owner Georgia Shekeshe. You will not find your normal acrylic tips, artificial nails, or products containing formaldehyde here, but a unique nail experience in a beautiful, minimal setting that can only be described as pure escapism.

MNA NAM: AN ACCESSORY OF VALUE

Wearable tech and fashion lovers rejoice at the arrival of the Mna Nam — the accessory that combines fashion and function by enabling you to save money as easily as you spend it. In honour of National Savings Month, Sanlam has teamed up with renowned South African fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo to create a stylish, smart solution to improve your saving habits. The acrylic accessory, which comes in black or white, is emblazoned with Ngxokolo’s signature, bold African print, with an embedded, scannable QR code. Now saving money is as easy as scanning your wrist with your cellphone and selecting an amount to transfer into your savings account.

Image: Supplied
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.