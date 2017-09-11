BIRDS OF A FEATHER FLOCK TO AMERICAN SWISS
The Flamingo, The Black Swan, and The Peacock may be equally beautiful, but you’ll only have one favourite. These flamboyant and opulent, American Swiss statement rings are inspired by nature. The Flamingo features an exquisite 4.7ct Morganite, set in 18kt pink gold and enhanced by diamonds. The Peacock ring is a striking celebration of a 3ct Tanzanite, framed by blue Topaz and diamonds, set in 18kt white gold. Much like the rare and beautiful bird, The Black Swan is an ode to grace, featuring a 2.5ct black diamond surrounded by white diamonds, set in 18kt white or pink gold. Choose a bold colour, turn heads, and wear your style with pride this summer.