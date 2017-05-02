INTRODUCE OILS

One of the easiest ways to change your moisturiser into a richer cream is by mixing in oil.  Choose a dry facial oil that absorbs easily into the skin by itself to ensure that our moisturiser doesn’t become too greasy when combined.  Add a few drops of the oil into your moisturiser and apply as normal.

Try: Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil 100ml R425

CHANGE YOUR SERUM

Serums are vital in your routine as they act as an assist in the treatment of your skin with their concentrated formulas.  Switch to a serum that is either hydrating or brightening to combat your skin losing its lustre.  Look for serums that contain hyaluronic acid or vitamin C.

Try: Filorga Hyal Defence Hyaluronic Acid Protection Serum R910

ADD A MASK

Masks are a bonus treat that your skin will always thank you for.  Though you can use a hydrating mask, a brightening mask that also provides a mild exfoliation is a great way to prep the skin for the rich serums and moisturisers to follow. 

Try: Dior Life Glow Better Fresh Jelly Mask R965

BE MORE RELIGIOUS WITH EYE CREAM

Eye creams may seem like an unnecessary step in the skincare routine but come winter time, the skin around the eyes is one of the first places to get affected by season changes.    Whether you prefer a gel or creamy eye cream, apply this every day along the under eye and temples to combat dehydration and fine lines. 

Try: CHANEL Sublimage La Crème Yeux R2880Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye R805

LAY THE FOUNDATION

During winter, it helps to think of your foundation as part of your skincare. Foundation is the finishing touch to the appearance of our skin and although great skincare makes your coverage look like a million bucks, the wrong type of foundation can make you skin look like it’s not at its best.  Opt for a serum foundation in winter that will still treat your skin while giving a radiant finish.  If you require more coverage, rather use a concealer to spot correct.

Try: Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation SPF 40 R765

