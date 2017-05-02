LAY THE FOUNDATION

During winter, it helps to think of your foundation as part of your skincare. Foundation is the finishing touch to the appearance of our skin and although great skincare makes your coverage look like a million bucks, the wrong type of foundation can make you skin look like it’s not at its best. Opt for a serum foundation in winter that will still treat your skin while giving a radiant finish. If you require more coverage, rather use a concealer to spot correct.

Try: Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation SPF 40 R765