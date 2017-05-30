You're always glammed-up backstage - how do you prep for fashion week in terms of your beauty routine? Firstly, thank you! For my face backstage it needs to be fast, impactful and last all day. I usually focus on my skin, I'm in love with the Extra Dimension skin finish that we make and I often opt for a bold lip that wears the whole day the retromatte liquid lipcolours are perfect for that. I also make sure that I clean my face and pop on my serum, night cream and essential oils no matter how tired I am.
Favourite travel destination? Berlin, every time I go I see a new side to this city and it has the most amazing creative energy. The shopping and the food is also my absolute favorite!
Your top 5 product essentials? My kit and personal make up bag are always evolving with all the new stuff that comes out but I've found some things I just always go back to.
1) Upward lash mascara, I can't go without mascara and this formula is very versatile and longwearing.
2) Prep and Prime Essential Oils, I use day and night on myself and almost every model I touch
3) Next To Nothing Face Colour- it can be used over or under foundation but I like it by itself for a sheer radiant veil on the skin
4) Fix plus, the ultimate skin refresher, I use this before during and after make up, for any skin irritation and sunburn it's a must have.
5) We have just launched 6 new fragrances and they are all incredible but my favorite is called 'My Heroine' and it's always in my bag