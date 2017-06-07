ADD AN ILLUMINATING PRODUCT TO YOUR FOUNDATION

After giving your skin a dose of hydration by prepping it with your favorite rich face moisturiser or hydrating mask, you might want to amp up the radiance with an illuminating product in your foundation. Mix a strobe cream or liquid bronzer into your foundation and apply to the face with a damp brush to create a smooth, lightweight application.

SWITCH TO LIQUID FORMULATIONS

Unless you have your hydration game on point during winter, dry skin doesn’t like powder formulas. Powder can settle in dry patches on the skin as well as accentuate fine lines, making skin look worse than it is. Use a cream or liquid illuminator that can glide over skin and is easier to blend into the skin with the fingertips for an effortless glow.

SWAP YOUR TRANSLUCENT POWDER FOR AN ILLUMINATING BRONZER

If you still love a matte finish to your foundation but don’t want to risk your skin looking too flat or dull, use a powder bronzer instead of a translucent powder to set your makeup. Instead of using your bronzer on the high planes of the face, as you normally would, lightly dust the bronzer over the entire face. Not only will the powder keep your makeup in place but your skin will have a subtle overall radiance.

DAMPEN YOUR MAKEUP BRUSHES

Sometimes you can’t get away from using a makeup product with a powder formulation so combat having your skin look dry or patchy by using a damp brush when blending. Lightly mist your makeup brush with a facial mist and then apply your powder for a more even application. You can also mist your entire face first before applying your product to give your makeup a hydrated surface to sit on.

THE KIT: