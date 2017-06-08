Nude or neutral lipsticks have always been tricky to get right as their beauty lies in the fact that they seem to melt effortlessly into your skin. But there is no blanket approach to nude shades as they go with different skin tones.
With a dusty pink undertone, this shade is a chameleon and works an any skin tone, from pale to darker skin tones - plus it lasts all day too.
A warmer beige type of a nude, this shade can work on fair to olive skin tones. Though carrying a warm undertone, it still would be too pink for a darker skin tone to pull off.
A nude shade with a more pastel pink undertone, this lipstick is better suited for fair skin tones as applied on a darker complexion, would wash out the face and make skin look grey.