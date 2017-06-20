JOBURG:

What: Hines & Harley men's grooming lounge is tucked unobtrusively into a Cape Dutch-style former home on Parktown North's main drag, 7th Avenue. Owner Jared Hines has created a space that feels unaffected and perhaps most importantly, unintimidating for men trying out male grooming for the first time.

How: I took the combination mani and pedi treatment. My therapist Terry Morris made me feel at home immediately, regaling me with stories of how she came to be involved in the beauty industry (she studied makeup as a prelude to a career in special effects for films). Terry eased the pains of the day away whilst thoroughly exfoliating and moisturising my hands and feet with QMS and Theravine products. My nails and cuticles have never looked better, and Terry managed to get rid of the calluses on my hands that had built up after years of gym without gloves.

Why: Terry says that she's seeing more bachelor parties coming in for group treatment sessions. Guys who have never experienced male grooming end up being regulars after their first treatment session. In addition, Hines & Harley allows you to pre-order your preferred food and drinks so that its waiting for you and your friends when you arrive. Think pizza, beer and a beard trim.

Where: 25 7th Avenue, Parktown North. 011 026 7637. hinesandharley.co.za.