What: Men’s Grooming & Spa (MGS) opened up in 2013 after its owner, Pearl Luthuli, realised the “need for, and importance of, an establishment that would offer grooming services to men”. Located on Palm Boulevard, adjacent to the Gateway Shopping Centre, MGS is a bespoke and upmarket establishment catering mainly to businessmen and executives. They have also seen a rise in demand from younger, upwardly-mobile young men who recognise the importance of being well-groomed.
How: MGS is located on the more upmarket side of the men’s grooming spectrum. The staff are all well trained, friendly, and highly knowledgeable about a range of hair and skincare products and treatments. This is something that Pearl believes is vitally important. More and more men are seeking out advice about how to groom themselves. Importantly, MGS offers a space for men to seek out grooming without feeling as though they are losing touch with their masculine side.
Why: Pearl tells me that she has noticed more and more men becoming clued up about their skin and their bodies. It’s about a lot more than just a haircut these days. It’s especially important these days for men to have well manicured hands. “Men want to know and understand the products they are using, so they often prefer professional advice. They want something that is results-driven”, Pearl explains.
On offer: MGS offers barbering services (haircuts, hot-towel shaving, as well as skin and body treatments (facials, manicures, pedicures and waxing). They have also introduced a skincare line of products which addresses shaving and skin problems for men.
Where: 14 Palm Boulevard, Umhlanga, 031 566 1335. mgsandspa.co.za