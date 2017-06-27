Dry, flaky skin

This is a given during winter – the colder temperatures are bound to play with your hydration levels in the worst way. The result is flaky, dry skin that struggles to absorb your skincare products effectively and looks dull.

The editor’s tip: This is the time to add hyaluronic acid (HA) into your routine. Acting as a moisture magnet HA helps the skin to draw moisture into the skin cells and lock it in. Use a hyaluronic acid serum on cleansed skin then follow with a rich, hydrating face cream to lock it in all the moisture.