Oily skin
Sometimes winter brings more than you bargained for, rather than take anything away. You may find that your skin, which may usually be normal or a balanced combination skin type, becomes very oily in winter. The change in temperature can cause the sebaceous glands in the skin to over-produce sebum to compensate for dryness.
The editor’s tip: Never add fuel to the fire by over washing or exfoliating the skin in order to get rid of excess oil. This will only strip the skin’s natural moisture and aggravate the oil production. Use products with mattifying ingredients such as salicylic acid or clay to draw out excess oil and purify the skin. Try applying an overnight oil serum to help trick the skin into thinking that it has too much oil – causing the skin to regulate its production.