Winter seems to have a knack for bringing up the worst skin issues to light.  If you’re a skincare junkie (like most of us), being able to go makeup-free with glowing skin is top priority.  Then skin starts acting up, we have the editor-approved hacks that you can use to combat some common skin flare-ups.

Image: Getty

Dry, flaky skin

This is a given during winter – the colder temperatures are bound to play with your hydration levels in the worst way.  The result is flaky, dry skin that struggles to absorb your skincare products effectively and looks dull. 

The editor’s tip: This is the time to add hyaluronic acid (HA) into your routine.  Acting as a moisture magnet HA helps the skin to draw moisture into the skin cells and lock it in.  Use a hyaluronic acid serum on cleansed skin then follow with a rich, hydrating face cream to lock it in all the moisture.

Dark spot attack

Hello winter, hello pigmentation.  The two just seem to go hand in hand as the fluctuations in temperature and break outs become more apparent.  Pigmentation tends to reveal itself in winter after the damage caused in the summer from sun exposure.

The editor’s tip: When pigmentation strikes it is best to use a combination of retinol (vitamin A) in the form of a serum and a vitamin C moisturiser to quickly combat dark spots.  The retinol will help to increase the cell turnover rate and exfoliate the skin while the vitamin C will brighten the skin complexion.

Crepey eyes

The importance of “eye skincare” can be forgotten all summer long until it is essential in winter.  Being the most delicate skin on your face, the skin around the eyes can end up looking very crepe-like and dry with fine lines.

The editor’s tip: Apply an eye cream every day after applying a serum to adequately moisturise the area. Just like the face, eyes need treatment too so use eye masks to treat specific concerns such as hydration (use a hyaluronic acid mask), brighten (use a vitamin C mask) or tighten. 

Oily skin

Sometimes winter brings more than you bargained for, rather than take anything away.  You may find that your skin, which may usually be normal or a balanced combination skin type, becomes very oily in winter.  The change in temperature can cause the sebaceous glands in the skin to over-produce sebum to compensate for dryness.

The editor’s tip:  Never add fuel to the fire by over washing or exfoliating the skin in order to get rid of excess oil.  This will only strip the skin’s natural moisture and aggravate the oil production.  Use products with mattifying ingredients such as salicylic acid or clay to draw out excess oil and purify the skin.  Try applying an overnight oil serum to help trick the skin into thinking that it has too much oil – causing the skin to regulate its production.

