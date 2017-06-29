Lips are in the “delicate skin league”, along with your eye area and tend to suffer the most damage from temperature changes and bad habits. Every winter seems like a struggle to keep the chapped lips at bay and every season, dry lips always happen – which begs the question, are you looking after your lips correctly?

Slathering on balmy layers throughout the day may see you through dry spell but it’s not always enough. Here are some practices to try out this winter to make sure that your lips don’t suffer.

LIP EXFOLIATION

First it was the damp toothbrush method, then it was the brown sugar and oil DIY scrub that were the saving graces when dry lips appeared. Luckily for us, more and more brands have introduced at least one lip exfoliator within their ranges. Great for gently sloughing off dry areas of skin and stimulating blood circulation for a youthful, rosy pout; only use lip exfoliators once a week to avoid damaging the skin. Whether you love a decadent sugar scrub or enzymatic cream exfoliator – this is a mandatory starting point on your way to the perfect winter lips.

Try: Dior Lip Glow Sugar Scrub Sweet Exfoliating Balm R595