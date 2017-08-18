Gone are the days when you have to live without your favourite beauty product discovered from your last European trip until you travel again or have to send a friend with a fistful of currency and an extensive list of your niche beauty product must-haves to get the job done.  All your favourites have come to you as the Dutch beauty destination, Skins Cosmetics launches in South Africa, with their first store being in Sandton City’s glitzy Diamond Walk. 

CONCEPT

The Skins Cosmetics franchise is like no other regular cosmetics store with its high ceilings, crisp clean aesthetic, towering illuminated shelves and stocked with some of the world’s best lifestyle brands.  Opened in 2000 as the first niche beauty retailer in the Netherlands, Skins Cosmetics stocks over 100 of the world’s most high-end brands designed for a connoisseur’s taste such as the much anticipated Le Labo, Laura Mercier, Frederic Malle, Diptique, Comme Des Garcons, Jonathan Adler to name but a few.  The Sandton City store will house 65 of these brands.

A key differentiating characteristic of Skins Cosmetics store concept is their design.  All the stores occupy the most architecturally pleasing spaces and are designed to be a lifestyle destination incorporating beauty, décor, hair and body care brands.  While most big department store would call upon the expertise of a store designer, all the Skins stores are designed by a interior designer to give the store a unique feel; almost like you’re entering a luxury home or your dream walk in closet. 

The natural nail care revolution has started

Popping into your favourite nail bar for your beloved mani-me-time, you assume that you are doing the best for your nails – but are you?
Navigator
1 month ago

BEAUTY EDITOR’S FAVOURITES

Our beauty editor, Nokubonga Thusi, visited the Skins Cosmetics store and picked out her top 3 favourite products to try now.

L’Artisan Parfumeur 60 Mirabilis: a decadent unisex scent from the Natura Fabularis collection, the combination of notes such as Ambrox, Incense and white musk Vulcanolide make for a fragrance like no other.

L’Artisan Parfumeur 60 Mirabilis
L’Artisan Parfumeur 60 Mirabilis
Image: Supplied

Amouage Interlude for Woman and Men: a perfect example of complementary male and female scents; the Amouage Interlude fragrances are sweet and spicy with notes of bergamot, ginger, pepper, frankincense, tonka bean and jasmine. 

Amouage Interlude for Woman and Men
Amouage Interlude for Woman and Men
Image: Supplied

Ilia Illumiator in Warm Gold: a super creamy and pearlescent formula that comes in a convenient chubby stick packaging, this illuminator is going to be a must for creating dewy, glowing skin.

Ilia Illumiator in Warm Gold
Ilia Illumiator in Warm Gold
Image: Supplied
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.