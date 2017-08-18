CONCEPT

The Skins Cosmetics franchise is like no other regular cosmetics store with its high ceilings, crisp clean aesthetic, towering illuminated shelves and stocked with some of the world’s best lifestyle brands. Opened in 2000 as the first niche beauty retailer in the Netherlands, Skins Cosmetics stocks over 100 of the world’s most high-end brands designed for a connoisseur’s taste such as the much anticipated Le Labo, Laura Mercier, Frederic Malle, Diptique, Comme Des Garcons, Jonathan Adler to name but a few. The Sandton City store will house 65 of these brands.

A key differentiating characteristic of Skins Cosmetics store concept is their design. All the stores occupy the most architecturally pleasing spaces and are designed to be a lifestyle destination incorporating beauty, décor, hair and body care brands. While most big department store would call upon the expertise of a store designer, all the Skins stores are designed by a interior designer to give the store a unique feel; almost like you’re entering a luxury home or your dream walk in closet.