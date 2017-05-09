Art work: The Overlay desk lamp designed by Analogia Project for Slamp and Montblanc presents an elegant aesthetic combined with a practical application. The base of the lamp incorporates a magnetic rest for a Montblanc writing instrument, which acts as the lamp’s on and off switch. If you lay the instrument down, the light switches off. Pick it up and the light returns. The main light, as well as a courtesy light in the base, create solid illumination on any surface without disturbing the peaceful atmosphere. The brass body and base are topped with layers of Slamp’s patented materials in varying densities. The brushed Copperflex adds warmth to the minimalistic shade, enhancing the sensual quality of the light.

Slamp and Montblanc have collaborated to create the Overlay desk lamp
Slamp and Montblanc have collaborated to create the Overlay desk lamp
Image: Supplied

Sculptural lines: Like three delicately balanced magic wands, the tripod piece by Swedish designers Sofia Lagerkvist and Anna Lindgren, known as Front, with its elegant black frame and brass-coated fixtures looks at once light yet stable. The end of each support is fitted with a different LED light source: the longest leg has a round globe in white frosted glass that produces a diffused ambient light, while the other two have adjustable spotlights with a dimmer pedal for a direct and concentrated light.

Front floor lamp by Swedish designers Sofia Lagerkvist and Anna Lindgren
Front floor lamp by Swedish designers Sofia Lagerkvist and Anna Lindgren

Shape: Organic shapes, such as loops and circles, were incorporated as complete and incomplete forms in contrast to the more structured, geometric designs that also proved to be popular this year. The geometric styles lend themselves to many applications, light or heavy as required by the proportions of the room. Other elaborate creations were biomorphic (such as sea anemones in blown glass) or ornithologically-inspired.

The sculptural lines of the La Lollo chandelier by L.Bozzoli for Slamp
The sculptural lines of the La Lollo chandelier by L.Bozzoli for Slamp
Image: Supplied

Size: When it came to size, Bomma’s giant TIM domes are a lesson in organic drama. The pieces, which are freely handblown and weighing up to 30kg and measuring up to 75 mm are a dimension very few glassmakers in the world can achieve.

Bomma’s giant glass floor light
Bomma’s giant glass floor light
Image: Supplied

Minimalist: Contemporary design loves clean lines. The Rings by Panzeri represent all that is modern and simple plus they reflect the design world’s ongoing love affair with round shapes.  

The Rings by Panzeri
The Rings by Panzeri
Image: Supplied

Colour: The New York Times called London designer Michael Anastassiades’ rust-red colour choice for his explorations of indirect lighting reflected through colour, this year’s “trendiest hue”. It was well used in the furniture designs too. Anastassiades was also the creative behind a much-talked-about series of modular, jewellery-inspired pieces, called Arrangements, shown by the lighting company Flos.

Red featured strongly in the Big Bang by Ingo Maurer
Red featured strongly in the Big Bang by Ingo Maurer
Image: Supplied

Where to buy imported designer lighting in South Africa:

Euro Nouveau European Light and Design Centre Crema Design KartellEdge Interiors for Moooi products 

© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.