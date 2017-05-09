Art work: The Overlay desk lamp designed by Analogia Project for Slamp and Montblanc presents an elegant aesthetic combined with a practical application. The base of the lamp incorporates a magnetic rest for a Montblanc writing instrument, which acts as the lamp’s on and off switch. If you lay the instrument down, the light switches off. Pick it up and the light returns. The main light, as well as a courtesy light in the base, create solid illumination on any surface without disturbing the peaceful atmosphere. The brass body and base are topped with layers of Slamp’s patented materials in varying densities. The brushed Copperflex adds warmth to the minimalistic shade, enhancing the sensual quality of the light.