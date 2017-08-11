We’d be lying if we didn’t say we always love a bit of Dolce and Gabbana but their second collaboration with SMEG is driving us wild. What started last year with a 100 uniquely hand painted fridges has now resulted in a second collaboration called Siciliy is My Love; a selection of small household appliances sporting the duo’s beautifully patterned stylings inspired by Sicilian folklore. Who wouldn’t want a toaster with roosters, ships and peaches adorned on it?

The collection is not yet available, but we suggest signing up to the mailing list so that you too may have fingers at the ready to add to cart when they are. For now if you want a bit of Dolce in your kitchen you can email and enquire about the few fridges they still have on offer.

Similarly, the only thing we like celebrating more than our morning coffee is local artistic excellence. Now thanks to the recent Russell Hobbs Art of Living Appliance collab we can have our art and drink it too. Well, if you’re lucky enough to win one that is. We’re disappointed that we can’t simply walk into a store and pick one of these beauties up (the kettle really is everything) but we are very excited that brands are finally looking at the local landscape for inspiration.

We would love nothing more than to brighten up our kitchens with the bold patterned styling’s of African-based international fashion brand, KISUA; Joburg-based illustrator, Karabo Poppy; and Zimbabwean-born, South African raised artist, Sindiso Nyoni.

To celebrate this, here are a few fun question with two of the artists from the project:

KISUA Africa- Pressure Cooker
KISUA

Buttons or Cufflinks? Cufflinks

Favourite snack while working? Pineapple when inspired to peel it, otherwise biltong.

How would you define your personal style? Contemporary African.  

How do you think that influenced your approach to this collaboration? At KISUA we are passionate about design and proud of our African heritage. A heritage that offers us many colours, textures, shapes and stories for inspiration when we design clothes. For this collaboration, we wanted to find elements from our African culture that we could fuse with Russell Hobbs, this most iconic of British brands.   

What is one defining feature of your work that you brought to this project that you feel makes this appliance stand out as an intrinsic "KISUA” piece? Vibrant prints and colour are a part of KISUA’s DNA, as seen in the comb print and Bamileke hats which provide a rich, contrasting backdrop for the appliances in the installation.

SINDISO NYONI - Kettle
SINDISO NYONI

Coffee or Tea? Cucumber water

Most used appliance in your home? 9 inch steel fry pan

How would you define your artistic style? A graphic, subversive street style crossed with pop art.

How do you think that influenced your approach to this collaboration? I was able to combine my influences and style of illustration and translate it in the pieces produced for the collaboration.

What was your favourite part of this project? The challenge that presented itself via working on unfamiliar substrates and producing art on a medium I wasn't accustomed to, (basically getting out of my comfort zone).

If you would like to enquire be kept in the loop about the D&G SMEG’s Sicily is My Love, sign up at smeg.com or if you want a hand painted fridge be sure to email dgsmeg@smeg.it. If you’d prefer to keep your artistic stylings closer to home enter to win either R100 000, an inspired art print, or one of the three uniquely South African appliances at artofliving.co.za

