Celebrated for their plush wall to wall carpets that grace the interiors of hotels, casinos and ritzy homes, MONN’s recent fit out at Cape Town’s The Stack hotel stepped things up a gear. Thanks to the hotel’s exotic, pattern rich animal print carpets, the fledgling brand with a not-so-fledgling- five generation carpet weaving history revealed just how much design under foot can elevate a space. This time though, it’s their brand new rug range that’s got our attention.

Launched at Joburg’s 100% Design South Africa, the collection of rugs is a first for the brand who, up till now, has only produced wall to wall carpets.

“Traditionally, MONN Axminster carpeting has mainly been manufactured for the hospitality sector; so the new rug collection is a way of re-introducing Axminster into the home,” says owner Pieter Nouwens.

The range was designed to have a broad appeal, hence the different styles, but all bring the same luxurious yet contemporary feel to an interior. With four rugs in the stable, namely the African seed inspired and graphic Imfi, Carina with its contemporary take on a classic geometric argyle, Verona, whose colourful zig-zags are reminiscent of cobbled streets and Mateo- a contemporary medallion design with intricate pattern work on a dark background, each offers something a little different. But so far it’s the latter that has racked up the orders since their release just weeks ago.

For Nouwens, it’s all about quality. “In our business we benchmark ourselves as leaders in our field. We have a relatively new mill, and we house the latest technology in terms of the spinning, weaving and dyeing of our yarns,” he says. He goes on to say that the brand’s luxury carpets entice designers far and wide due to the limitless range of design possibilities, whereby literally any design can be translated into a carpet.