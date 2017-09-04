The latest offering from the Dutch design brand known for its statement pieces and unique lighting design, the Perch Light Branch is a suspension lamp in a league of its own. Created for Moooi by Turkish born Brit designer and architect Umut Yamac, the row of five folded paper and brass tipped birds illuminates a subtle glow from within.

Perched on an elegant metal ‘branch’ which suspends from the ceiling, each bird is able to swing back and forth with the slightest gesture from the hand, gracefully keeping motion thanks to its brass beak and tail end. The Light Branch is part of a 6 member family including floor, table and wall lamps as well as a more elaborate branch design. Visit Crema Design for more information.