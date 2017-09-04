The latest offering from the Dutch design brand known for its statement pieces and unique lighting design, the Perch Light Branch is a suspension lamp in a league of its own. Created for Moooi by Turkish born Brit designer and architect Umut Yamac, the row of five folded paper and brass tipped birds illuminates a subtle glow from within.

Perched on an elegant metal ‘branch’ which suspends from the ceiling, each bird is able to swing back and forth with the slightest gesture from the hand, gracefully keeping motion thanks to its brass beak and tail end. The Light Branch is part of a 6 member family including floor, table and wall lamps as well as a more elaborate branch design. Visit Crema Design for more information.

A light to love

An engineering feat and a work of art, Willowlamp’s Enchanted Forest is in a league of its own
Style
19 days ago

Contemporary lighting pushes the design envelope

From the magnetic Montblanc desk lamp to Bomma’s oversized glass domes, the latest lighting designs are as intelligent as they are beautiful
Style
5 days ago

Object of desire: the ISP Table Lamp from DCW Editions, Paris

The enchanting ISP Table Lamp defies tradition as a source of light that's both functional object and work of art
Tech
3 months ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.