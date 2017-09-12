Never before did the humble vase put on such a show. Launched at Maison et Objet Paris earlier this year, Italian designer Elena Salmistraro’s Primates collection of vases for Bosa taps into man’s close connection with ape. Named after the different breeds of the ape, Kandti, Mandrillus and Brazza use vibrant colour, texture and pattern to bring the apes to life.

The hope is that these vases embody the spirit of their namesakes, much in the same way that ancient Roman pottery did and that “they come into our home and seduce us with their vital force,” says Salmistraro.

