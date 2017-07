Get a retro fix to enhance your swagger with the new PUMA Clyde Sock, a contemporary take on a court-turned-street classic inspired by and designed for basketball legend Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier. Vintage apparel meets modern tech, the OG silhouette gets an update with the evoKNIT technology to ensure a cozy, snug fit.

Retailing for R2499 from PUMA SELECT Bree Street, Cape Town and Braamfontein, Anatomy, Shelflife and X-Trend stores from 13 April.