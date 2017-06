WINTER BLUES

Denim lends itself well to layering, but some finesse is required to avoid repeating the denim-on-denim faux pas of the past. Layer dark blue jeans with a light blue denim button-down, and avoid combining pieces of the same hue. Take heed of the trend in oversized clothing for women, and choose long, baggy cuts for a more contemporary take on denim-centric layering.