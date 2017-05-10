SHOULDER PLAY

Even with the winter chill, a little shoulder play goes a long way. Complete a skilfully layered outfit with a coat styled just off the shoulder for an effortlessly, chic look.

BELTED WAIST

Give a structured coat a bit of shape with a waist cinching belt – or two, for added character.   

LAVISH LAYERS

Revel in the structure and lines of your favourite coat by layering it on top of a matching or contrasting blazer or leather jacket.

COLOUR CODE

Embrace bold colour during winter and make a statement by colour blocking your coat and your outfit. Contrast classic camel with sea inspired blues, or match with sultry burgundy reds.  

SHRUG IT OFF

Up the ante by pairing your classic winter coat with a playful, contrasting faux fur scarf draped over one shoulder or strung loosely from arm to arm.

