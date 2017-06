ORANGE EYESHADOW

As bright as tangerine or as warm as rust, orange is the unexpected pop of colour that you need to add to your beauty look. As Salvatore Ferragamo did it, orange is best done bright, with a creamy texture and washed into the eyelid or in the socket of the eye. Lighter complexions can play with go for bright citrus washes of orange. If you are a darker skin tone, opt for a more rusty or burnt orange.

Use: Jones from the Urban Decay Full Spectrum Palette R999