Renowned hat connoisseurs and heritage milliner brand, Simon & Mary, are looking to the new season with, “a tip of the hat to famous western movies, everyday life and tomorrow’s possibilities”.

Simon & Mary’s autumn/winter “High Noon” collection, features a range of 4 styles of 100% wool felt hats with leather and bamboo ribbon finishes, with each hat completed with the signature Simon and Mary pin.

The moody campaign which combines the drama and mystery of a Western film and the impeccable wardrobe of South African designers; Rich Mnisi, Nicholas Coutts, Alexandra Blanc, Neo Serati and Chloe Andrea, is the brainchild of the creative collaboration between Simon & Mary and a handful of talented Lampost creatives.

Shop the “High Noon” collection and all of the Simon & Mary classics from their stockists here.