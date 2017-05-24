Image: Getty

With a fashion calendar bursting at the seams, it is clear that the growth & speed of global fashion industry is larger and faster than ever before. Beyond Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter collections exists the world of resort, pre-fall and couture. Resort collections – often referred to as cruise collections, are illustrious for their exotic destinations and increased wearable, trans-seasonal offering.

Resort has long been considered the younger sibling of larger scale seasonal collections, but as the years have gone by, pre-collections have proved to be more than a calendar filler for the perpetually quickening fast fashion cycle. Resort shows are getting bigger and are garnering more attention for their wearable allure. Not only are they more wearable than mainline, more avant-garde lines, but they also offer a range of clothing that can be skilfully worn all year long; making them a prominent feature in stores worldwide.

Here’s our roundup of our favourite looks from the Resort collections so far.

CHANEL

Inspired by ancient Greek civilisation, Karl Lagerfeld’s lasted collection for CHANEL was a stark contrast to his recent space inspired Autumn/Winter show. For Resort, CHANEL signature tweeds were transformed into versatile silhouettes and masterfully combined with sheer layers and flowing skirts.

What we love: The collection exuded the ambiance of summer time in Greece, but the separates can be worn all year round.

PRADA

Prada’s Resort collection walked the lined between ultra feminine and the ever persistent athluxury trend. Crisp shirting and soft, sheer layers of sorbet pink, purple and peach, were met with feather trims, large scalloped hems and sports inspired knee high socks with strap on minimalist trainers.

What we love: This collection maximises on simplicity and elegance and we want to wear it all.

LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton presented a sartorial ode to Japanese culture, tradition and architecture, with Samurai inspired vests, ceremonial dress silhouettes and cinematic landscape fabrication.

What we love: The beauty of this collection is in the detail. From the cinematic brocade to the hand painted fabrics and structured separates, the story of the collection is woven into every piece.

