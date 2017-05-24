With a fashion calendar bursting at the seams, it is clear that the growth & speed of global fashion industry is larger and faster than ever before. Beyond Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter collections exists the world of resort, pre-fall and couture. Resort collections – often referred to as cruise collections, are illustrious for their exotic destinations and increased wearable, trans-seasonal offering.

Resort has long been considered the younger sibling of larger scale seasonal collections, but as the years have gone by, pre-collections have proved to be more than a calendar filler for the perpetually quickening fast fashion cycle. Resort shows are getting bigger and are garnering more attention for their wearable allure. Not only are they more wearable than mainline, more avant-garde lines, but they also offer a range of clothing that can be skilfully worn all year long; making them a prominent feature in stores worldwide.