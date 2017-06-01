Image: Supplied

From classic smart casual Arthur Jack tan leather brogues to more swanky two-tone Crocket & Jones wing-tips with indigo cloth vamp Tread+Miller prove that style and good craftsmanship do not necessarily have to force you into financial hibernation.

Whether it’s a warm chestnut double monk strap, Chelsea boot or updated classic wardrobe staples in new contrasting colour combinations and finishes, with prices starting at R599 for women's shoes and R899 for men's shoes, you really can step it up a notch this winter. Complete your look with a host of accessories from leather bags to Simon & Mary hats, belts and socks. treadandmiller.co.za

