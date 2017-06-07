WHAT TO LOOK FOR

When shopping for a winter coat, the key is to go for a low maintenance colour like black, charcoal or navy. For a step up, try a classic black and white herringbone check. Your next priority should be to look for quality. A coat should keep you warm and not all coats are made to do so. Look at the label and go with the coat that has a high percentage of wool.

HOW TO WEAR IT

A good coat is a wardrobe must because the right coat can be thrown on top of any outfit. Wear a hip length coat with jeans and long boots. Longer coats work well with a dress or skirt and a pair of heeled ankle boots. For added sartorial value, add an embellished belt around your waist.