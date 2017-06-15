The hybrid smartwatch walks the line between classic analogue, fashionable timepiece and smart tech accessory. Expect the body of a traditional timepiece, with discreet smart features, that sync with your phone and work with the touch of a button on your wrist – perfect for the fashionista who wants a stylish, classic and wearable accessory with a tech twist.

The smartwatch is all about complete connection and control from a fully interactive touchscreen on your wrist – but not everyone wants to wear a touch screen on their wrist. If you want to be able to take calls, send texts and check emails without reaching for your smartphone, then here are some suggestions:

DIESELON HYBRID

True to Diesel style, the industrial design watch with gunmetal casing and resilient leather strap is the stylish accessory for a man on the go. The watch tracks your steps, vibrates when you receive an incoming call, text or other smartphone notification, and controls your music and camera.

SKAGEN CONNECTED

Skagen’s minimal slim style hybrid watch is a minimalist lover’s dream. The sleek Danish, signature Skagen design is loaded with unsuspecting smart features. The watch sends specified discreet, notifications from your smartphone when you receive a text, email or call and tracks your activity and sleep patterns and controls your music at the touch of a button.

FOSSIL Q HYBRID

Fossils range of Q hybrid smartwatches, blends classic design with smart connectivity, with designs for him and her. Receive notifications through the sub-eye, the watch hands and vibrating alerts. The sub-eye also lets you see a second time zone, the last alert received, alarm, and the date.

