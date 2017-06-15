The hybrid smartwatch walks the line between classic analogue, fashionable timepiece and smart tech accessory. Expect the body of a traditional timepiece, with discreet smart features, that sync with your phone and work with the touch of a button on your wrist – perfect for the fashionista who wants a stylish, classic and wearable accessory with a tech twist.

The smartwatch is all about complete connection and control from a fully interactive touchscreen on your wrist – but not everyone wants to wear a touch screen on their wrist. If you want to be able to take calls, send texts and check emails without reaching for your smartphone, then here are some suggestions: