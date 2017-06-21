BEN SHERMAN

For the new season, Ben Sherman proposes casual tailoring with ankle grazing cropped trousers, and fitted two button jackets, peppered with classically English check and rich floral patterns, in a smooth colour palette of terracotta, navy blue and stone grey. We love the terracotta hues in this collection – a perfect match alternative to the ever popular millennial pink of recent seasons.

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

For her latest collection, Vivienne Westwood channelled her protest spirit into an entertaining circus extravaganza, complete with acrobatics and painted clownish faces. Male and female models and acrobats, walked the runway in traditional check fabrics and graphic printed garments that were emblazoned with slogans against climate change, including “£100 000 00 to Save the Rain forest. What does it mean”? To close the show, in her signature playful manner, Westwood did her final walk hoisted up in the air by her models. Who doesn’t love a little added entertainment at Fashion Week?

WALES BONNER

Grace Wales Bonner is a young female designer that is taking the menswear world by storm. For her Spring/Summer 2018 collection, Wales Bonner stripped back her approach with a focus on minimalist tailoring and the perfect fit, evident in the exceptional attention to detail which was paid to leg skimming trousers and excellent shirting.

OLIVER SPENCER

Oliver Spencer’s Spring/Summer offering is all about casual cool silhouettes with cuffed loose fit trousers and bomber jackets in muted camel, salmon and grey tones. Models oozed urban sophistication in rich linen and suede fabrication, with pieces across the collection working as versatile wardrobe staples for year round wear.

