VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

For her latest collection, Vivienne Westwood channelled her protest spirit into an entertaining circus extravaganza, complete with acrobatics and painted clownish faces. Male and female models and acrobats, walked the runway in traditional check fabrics and graphic printed garments that were emblazoned with slogans against climate change, including “£100 000 00 to Save the Rain forest. What does it mean”? To close the show, in her signature playful manner, Westwood did her final walk hoisted up in the air by her models. Who doesn’t love a little added entertainment at Fashion Week?